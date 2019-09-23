As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Value Declined, Kornitzer Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.42 Million; As The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Argent Capital Management Upped Stake by $35.94 Million

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 31,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 275,985 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.52 million, up from 244,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 5.07M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM; 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3706.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 258,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 265,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.08M, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132.26. About 2.95M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Amgen, Apache, Chewy, Clorox, Concho Resources, Disney, Edwards Lifesciences, Occidental and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers teams up with drug development accelerator – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Webcast to Discuss ESMO Highlights – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EC OKs expanded label for Bristol-Myers’ Empliciti – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

