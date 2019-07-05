As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Value Declined, Holder Bangor Savings Bank Raised Holding; Taurus Asset Management Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Upped by $588,189 as Market Valuation Rose

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 168.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 18,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 10,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 2.95M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 144km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 316,795 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.17M, up from 311,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $141.7. About 2.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video)

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,495 shares to 93,284 shares, valued at $25.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,368 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Investors: Don’t Fret Over the “Dark Phoenix” Box Office Bomb – The Motley Fool” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy at an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Top Technical Analyst’s Take On Disney, Netflix – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock or 42 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100,814 shares stake. Corvex Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 423,100 shares. 15,950 were reported by Intrust Fincl Bank Na. Moreover, Cap Rech Glob has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Citizens Bancshares And Tru reported 13,318 shares stake. Primecap Mgmt Communication Ca accumulated 3.28 million shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs owns 0.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,737 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 6,187 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tig Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dimensional Fund LP holds 7.85 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd has 4,294 shares. Telos Cap Management Inc invested in 1.42% or 40,973 shares. 7,749 were reported by Amica Retiree Med Trust. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 345,183 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc accumulated 6,925 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers shareholders back Celgene takeover – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Booking Holdings Inc and Other Hedge Fund Darlings Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.