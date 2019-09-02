As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Value Declined, First Mercantile Trust Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.82 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Asset Management Group Upped by $767,258 Its Holding

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 79.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 59,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 15,435 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 75,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.5% or 307,948 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 90,845 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada invested in 131,135 shares or 1.19% of the stock. 98,505 are owned by First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Com. Fmr Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Intersect Limited Liability invested in 0.25% or 4,763 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management has invested 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Legal And General Gru Pcl accumulated 0.6% or 8.59 million shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 23,874 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Limited owns 19,414 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jpmorgan Chase & Co accumulated 0.28% or 11.12M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated accumulated 15,461 shares. First Republic Inv holds 0.74% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.16 million shares. Community National Bank Of Raymore reported 1,770 shares stake.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.73B for 11.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Swiss Bankshares invested in 5.54 million shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 133,171 shares. Bp Pcl reported 175,000 shares. Girard Prtnrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,349 shares. Sei reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hikari Power stated it has 62,080 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. American Century holds 0.11% or 2.32M shares. Jp Marvel Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 107,907 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Hennessy Advisors has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Aqr Cap Management stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Trust invested in 57,207 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors reported 86,547 shares stake. Bridges Mngmt Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 32,976 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,994 shares to 11,591 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 4,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).