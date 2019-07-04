As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Value Declined, Cim Investment Mangement Has Decreased Its Holding by $382,627; Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stake Upped by Clark Estates Inc

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 8,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,131 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388,000, down from 16,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 6.01 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.71M market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 302,708 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 27,659 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 105,526 shares. Moreover, Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt has 0.9% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 36,090 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,420 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement accumulated 5,375 shares. Knott David M accumulated 5,428 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Goelzer Invest Mngmt accumulated 157,471 shares. Paloma Management Communication holds 0.02% or 16,619 shares in its portfolio. 536,321 are held by Suntrust Banks Inc. Provise Mngmt Gp Lc stated it has 15,853 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Rnc Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 859,292 shares or 2.86% of the stock. Veritable LP holds 173,784 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc reported 2,888 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers gets two-notch upgrade post-Celgene deal – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) CheckMate -459 Study Evaluating Opdivo as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Unresectable HCC Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene: Long The Deal Spread – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 933 shares to 1,662 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tupperware Must Sell Itself – CEO Incompetent – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About California Resources Corporation (CRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tupperware dives 20% – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Inside the list: Osceola County is home to these world-famous companies and more – Orlando Business Journal” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tupperware Remains A Good Long-Term Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited Co invested in 0% or 16,326 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 99,519 shares. 1.49 million are owned by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). 459,478 were reported by Advisors Asset Mngmt. Assetmark has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 403 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 104,039 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,101 are owned by Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 105 shares. Carroll Financial Associate owns 37 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,912 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Bank reported 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Secor Cap Limited Partnership reported 8,802 shares.