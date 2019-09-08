As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Value Declined, Alliancebernstein LP Increased by $32.64 Million Its Stake; Exelon (EXC) Holder Usca Ria Has Cut Its Holding

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 70.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 83,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 34,507 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 117,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.92B market cap company. It closed at $48.12 lastly. It is down 7.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 694,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 4.49 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.18 million, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/16/2018, 7:00 PM; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 7,012 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com stated it has 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Catalyst Advsr Ltd reported 322,000 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited has 4,073 shares. Middleton Inc Ma holds 0.55% or 68,168 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.84% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Essex owns 15,646 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Eqis Cap Incorporated reported 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tuttle Tactical Management accumulated 15,829 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Company accumulated 24,937 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Nomura invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 299,300 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Intersect Limited Liability has 0.35% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). City Holding Company holds 15,423 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 376,352 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $839.71M for 13.67 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16,404 shares to 176,855 shares, valued at $10.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 21,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ComEd Receives Highest Honor for Customer Service Improvement in Chartwell’s 2019 Best Practices Awards – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Exelon Corp. (EXC) Announces Admiral John Richardson to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 180,490 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $25.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 27,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,351 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Co accumulated 539,857 shares. 433,617 were reported by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Lourd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 13,114 shares. Channing Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 138,984 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,487 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Central Bancshares & Tru Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability has 0.6% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Smith Moore And Com stated it has 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 4.03M shares. Sun Life Inc stated it has 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Pettee Invsts has 1.7% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 56,547 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 136,104 shares. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 2.03M are owned by Clearbridge Investments Limited Co. Washington Cap Management Incorporated has 2.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).