As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Synovus Financial Increased Its Position; Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Boosted Cerner (CERN) Holding

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 8,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 296,758 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.75 million, up from 288,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $68.23. About 1.26 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 14,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 206,305 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, up from 192,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 6.90M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Police Pension Fund Trustees Sun, 4/1/2018, 1:00 AM; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,857 shares to 20,287 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel S (NYSE:UPS) by 23,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,782 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.