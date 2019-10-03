As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ronna Sue Cohen Cut Stake; Hite Hedge Asset Management Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Has Cut by $3.84 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 97.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 1.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 31,444 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 2.34M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 09/04/2018 – BRISTOL WATER PLC BTW_pa.L – APPOINTMENT OF LAURA FLOWERDEW AS ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER REPLACING MICK AXTELL; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP- AGREEMENT WILL LEAD TO TRANSFER OF MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FROM BMS TO CLINIGEN, WHICH WILL LIKELY BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAl as Vice President Personalized Marketing

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 127,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.71 million, down from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 42,857 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 23/05/2018 – Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach Brings Private Equity Firms and Healthcare Together; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.68 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fcg Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.61% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 9,151 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Argent Lc stated it has 336,683 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8,555 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Hartford Financial has invested 0.98% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 6,871 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sector Gamma As holds 9.85% or 1.35M shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Co owns 12,900 shares. Moreover, City has 0.64% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). D E Shaw And owns 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.65 million shares. Moreover, Ionic Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 83,000 were accumulated by Fosun Limited. Perkins Coie Trust accumulated 0.03% or 1,709 shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 407,362 shares to 717,550 shares, valued at $35.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 76,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).