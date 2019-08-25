As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Peak Asset Management Has Upped Position; Federated Investors (FII) Holder S&T Bank Has Lowered Holding by $522,725 as Share Value Rose

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 18,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 314,291 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.21M, down from 332,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 413,283 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 09/03/2018 Federated Investors Canada ULC announces risk rating change; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $392.2 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $30.5 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 7,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 22,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 15,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77 million shares traded or 19.79% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.7 – 243km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 27/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.76 million for 12.44 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares to 639,643 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 122,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.03% or 208 shares in its portfolio. American Intll Gp, New York-based fund reported 251,091 shares. Fmr reported 2,266 shares stake. Ameriprise Finance Inc owns 545,073 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 38,238 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company accumulated 2,435 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Mackenzie has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Victory Capital holds 346,189 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 28,855 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 491 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 20,664 shares. Gam Holding Ag invested in 26,208 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 188,915 shares.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,699 shares to 60,307 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,402 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 0.98% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). West Chester Capital Advsr Inc reported 14,301 shares stake. Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc owns 2,290 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 20,872 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 132.48 million shares. 394,384 are owned by Norinchukin Savings Bank The. 819 are owned by James Investment Rech. First Natl Bank, a Alabama-based fund reported 16,754 shares. E&G Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Aspiriant Llc holds 0.03% or 8,037 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W owns 19,522 shares. 166,470 are held by Penn Davis Mcfarland. Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Mercantile Com holds 15,435 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk reported 1,169 shares.