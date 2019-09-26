As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $9.22 Million; St Germain D J Co Holding in Walt Disney (DIS) Has Lowered as Stock Rose

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 2,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 128,363 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.93 million, down from 130,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 70.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp analyzed 204,984 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 86,297 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, down from 291,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $81.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 6.90 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.81 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $917.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 12,640 shares to 193,874 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Mbs Etf (MBB) by 33,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,756 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.87 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $253.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 205,004 shares to 270,561 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).