As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bellecapital International LTD Lowered Position by $666,450; Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Share Price Rose While Hilton Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 14,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,023 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 19,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 9.03M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/20/2018, 7:30 PM; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 7:30 PM; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 3,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 190,903 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.37M, up from 187,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.46. About 583,368 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $160.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 79,168 shares to 162,424 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 30,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,995 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Nc Qual Muni Income Fund (NNC) by 32,315 shares to 18,935 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 346,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,619 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.