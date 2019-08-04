As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Decreased Holding by $963,500; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Increased Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Position by $4.97 Million as Market Value Rose

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 20,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 53,506 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 74,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.39 million shares traded or 29.73% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL ADDED BUD, FTI, BMY, EPZM, IMMU IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:45 PM; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – So now embargo times may be shifting $BMY; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 272.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 55,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 76,350 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $100.34. About 658,105 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11,150 shares to 13,541 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,000 shares to 181,300 shares, valued at $28.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (Prn) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).