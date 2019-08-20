As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Holding; Lee Danner & Bass Continues to Hold Holding in Delta Airlines (DAL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 25,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 172,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 147,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 3.29 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 9,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 52,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 42,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 7.58 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 21/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 8,400 shares to 94,061 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,938 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 8,050 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 761,237 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.12% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mngmt invested in 135,666 shares or 1% of the stock. Prudential Financial owns 870,476 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 10,069 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 303 shares. 84,581 are held by Amalgamated Bancorporation. 572,607 are owned by Swiss Fincl Bank. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Intact Invest Mngmt holds 92,900 shares. Primecap Company Ca owns 28.43 million shares. Strs Ohio owns 624,690 shares. American Century Cos reported 1.86M shares. Nwq Management Limited Com reported 1.65% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.

