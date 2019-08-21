As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Beech Hill Advisors Raised Its Stake by $435,925; Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Share Price Declined While Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosted Holding by $302,910

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 9,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 104,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 4.19M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 4/3/2018, 7:30 PM; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP- AGREEMENT WILL LEAD TO TRANSFER OF MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FROM BMS TO CLINIGEN, WHICH WILL LIKELY BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 618,415 shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Salient Advsrs Ltd Liability has 1.12% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 1.04 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 7,261 shares. 227 were accumulated by Enterprise Fincl Corp. Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 20,566 shares. Diversified Tru Company invested in 0.05% or 20,840 shares. 75,759 were reported by Conning. Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 6.15% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Ballentine Prns Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. Linscomb And Williams Inc accumulated 7,008 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability accumulated 5,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Parkside Comml Bank Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 11,090 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.16% or 85,676 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.35% stake. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 12,627 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 24,896 shares to 79,105 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 114,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,934 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 33,685 shares to 5,860 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,183 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.