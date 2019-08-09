As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding; Maplelane Capital Has Trimmed Its Teradyne (Put) (TER) Position by $15.60 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (Put) (TER) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 1.20M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 86.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 50,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 108,141 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 58,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 7.73M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/25/2018, 10:30 AM; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.48 million activity.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 70,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $152.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 278,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $124.61 million for 18.67 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 96,087 shares in its portfolio. The France-based Axa has invested 0.36% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Tcw Gp has 0.01% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 13,900 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Baillie Gifford And Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 8.58M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest accumulated 0.01% or 28,700 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Css Limited Liability Com Il holds 4,301 shares. Calamos Limited Liability has 12,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Eastern Bancorporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 105,349 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 365,980 shares. Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.55% or 37,515 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Retail Bank Trust Company has 25,003 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Lp reported 1.25 million shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bank has 1.13% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 106,322 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17,397 shares. Optimum accumulated 51,849 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Associated Banc accumulated 127,701 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 253,673 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability reported 5,429 shares. Staley Capital Advisers holds 6,605 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.20M were reported by M&T State Bank Corporation. Commerce Savings Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 288,935 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.02% or 5,868 shares. Dean Assoc Limited Liability Com reported 0.29% stake. 69,500 are held by Pittenger And Anderson.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,904 shares to 388,721 shares, valued at $45.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 2,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,373 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

