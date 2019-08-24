As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Lowered by $1.81 Million Its Stake; Discovery Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $8.69 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69 million, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Ty Cox: Source Familiar With Details Of Amazon’s Tire Install Collaboration With Sears Confirms to Benzinga The Partnership…; 12/04/2018 – Amazon’s Rivals Fear They Will Lose Out on Pentagon’s Cloud-Computing Contract; 01/05/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Catalog Accreditation; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 19/03/2018 – Amazon comes out with more tools for game developers; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 07/04/2018 – Amazon-coin?

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 218,697 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, down from 257,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77M shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/23/2018, 8:15 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q EPS 91c; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 364,950 shares to 423,000 shares, valued at $57.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 986,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,448 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1,932 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Asset Mngmt Gp has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 17,611 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt owns 4,662 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability invested in 5.47% or 1.89M shares. Caprock Gp Inc has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobson And Schmitt Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,813 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability owns 1.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,611 shares. The New York-based Lipe And Dalton has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Novare Capital Management Lc invested in 3,595 shares or 1% of the stock. Vista Cap holds 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 804 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited owns 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,881 shares. Field Main Commercial Bank has invested 2.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Georgia-based Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,782 were reported by Chemung Canal Company.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru Co accumulated 0.21% or 37,478 shares. Btim Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,737 shares. Hbk LP accumulated 659,466 shares. King Luther Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 158,317 shares. Cap invested in 400,000 shares. Gabalex Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1.72% or 125,000 shares. Canal Ins holds 3.57% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 220,000 shares. California-based Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 408,527 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp invested in 0.29% or 103,655 shares. 667,369 were reported by Royal London Asset. Caprock Group holds 23,299 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs reported 24,000 shares. Tompkins reported 5,581 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).