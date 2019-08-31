As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Increased Stake; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Share Price Rose, Wealthtrust Fairport Lifted Position by $774,277

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/5/2018, 6:00 PM; 30/04/2018 – AI-Run Bristol Gate ETF Outperforms Benchmark With 1.65% Weekly; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 4/3/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 14,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 92,857 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 78,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.32M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,351 were reported by Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc owns 9,318 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 9,571 shares. Bankshares Of The West invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cornerstone Cap Inc has invested 0.61% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First City Mgmt Inc owns 37,511 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Montecito Bancshares Tru has 20,925 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Pacific Glob Invest Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 64,938 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc has 6.88 million shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il owns 108,141 shares. 26,094 were reported by Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 689,487 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Assocs Lp has 0.29% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 989,293 shares. Capital Advsr Ok invested in 0.05% or 9,457 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO) by 77,689 shares to 73,494 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 6,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,231 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Growth Etf (IUSG).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 6,041 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Armstrong Henry H holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 46,050 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Cap Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 11,811 shares. First Tru LP owns 1.56M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers Incorporated Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.39% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 46,177 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Calamos Wealth Mgmt owns 12,123 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv Management accumulated 5,490 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 104,908 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 161,200 shares. Green Valley Ltd Liability has 989,288 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Adirondack owns 580 shares.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,568 shares to 98,278 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 7,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,213 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).