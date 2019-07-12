As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Declined, New England Research & Management Upped Holding by $485,040; Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined While Country Club Trust Company Cut Its Holding by $3.57 Million

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 9,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,886 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 31,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $361.7. About 745,072 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SERVICES UNIT’S SALES GROWING AT 8% PACE VS. 6% IN 2017; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,737 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 23,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 3.32M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP- AGREEMENT WILL LEAD TO TRANSFER OF MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FROM BMS TO CLINIGEN, WHICH WILL LIKELY BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 727 shares. The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Illinois-based Cibc Retail Bank Usa has invested 0.66% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Birinyi Associates holds 1.85% or 11,300 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP reported 0.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lsv Asset Management stated it has 36,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Park National Oh has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Mngmt One Limited invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Johnson Financial Grp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvey Invest Co Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 353,591 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 261,138 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 539 shares. Cypress Cap Management Lc (Wy) holds 0.96% or 1,882 shares. Crosspoint Strategies Ltd Llc reported 56 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 78,916 shares to 360,014 shares, valued at $23.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 2,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,730 shares to 9,350 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,750 shares, and cut its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).