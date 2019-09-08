As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Shares Declined, New England Research & Management Raised Its Stake by $485,040; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Sandler Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $1.53 Million

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 30,543 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43M, up from 27,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $505.26. About 625,213 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 33,737 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 23,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 06/03/2018 – BEAUFORT SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS PWC SAY OFFICES IN BRISTOL, COLWYN BAY HAVE BEEN CLOSED AS RESULT OF INSOLVENCY, STAFF CUT THROUGH REDUNDANCIES TO 40 FROM 120; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 26/04/2018 – Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics Collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb on a New Lupus Trial; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 26,400 shares to 161,484 shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (NYSE:CYH) by 2.96 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88M shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 18,336 are owned by Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Commercial Bank Of The West accumulated 2,004 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co accumulated 51 shares or 0% of the stock. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Investment Counsel has 0.16% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 4,257 shares. Horizon Investments Lc owns 472 shares. 15,223 were reported by Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Cibc Bancorp Usa owns 1,343 shares. Bp Pcl invested in 12,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Park Natl Oh has invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Blackrock reported 8.42 million shares. Korea Inv Corporation, a Korea-based fund reported 135,382 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Cap holds 0.06% or 12,600 shares in its portfolio. Twin Management holds 206,450 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 727,809 shares. Hartford accumulated 216,391 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.18% or 5,355 shares in its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 11,752 shares. 2.32M are held by Amer Century. Scotia Cap invested in 0.06% or 96,165 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 30,347 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 22,750 shares. Carderock Mngmt Inc owns 6,050 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Bender Robert And Assoc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 20,038 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Channing Capital Limited has 0.31% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 138,984 shares. Woodley Farra Manion holds 0.02% or 4,415 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) by 3,175 shares to 11,975 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 6,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,660 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).