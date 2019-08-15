As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Share Value Declined, Hollencrest Securities Lifted Stake by $300,941; First American Bank Lowered Intel Com (INTC) Holding by $301,199; Shares Declined

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 7.57 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/6/2018, 3:00 PM; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph

First American Bank decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 5,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 182,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, down from 187,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 21.64 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.68 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Funds by 11,688 shares to 40,032 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (Prn) by 785,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oppenheimer Developing Markets (ODVYX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest reported 2.78M shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 1.34 million shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.81% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Brinker Incorporated holds 0.38% or 184,346 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Trust stated it has 0.14% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lvm Cap Management Mi reported 289,319 shares or 3.56% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Hawaii reported 0.46% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pure Financial owns 3,966 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd invested 0.61% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Optimum Inv Advsrs owns 1.68% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 95,421 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt invested 1.24% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0.33% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rnc Capital Ltd Llc has invested 3.34% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Academy Cap Mgmt Tx stated it has 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mount Vernon Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 45,804 shares or 3.75% of all its holdings.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of stock was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) by 10,748 shares to 4,620 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) by 4,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,149 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.23% stake. Macnealy Hoover Management reported 14,919 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks owns 0.21% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 244,370 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 68,672 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% or 84,344 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited holds 934,023 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.25% or 2.68 million shares in its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nippon Life Glob Americas invested in 0.34% or 88,490 shares. Raymond James Associates stated it has 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 53,552 are owned by Brinker Cap. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has 3.08 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers (BMY) Down 11.6% YTD: What Lies Ahead in 2H19? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.