As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Market Value Declined, Kahn Brothers Group Increased by $23.11 Billion Its Stake; Oakwood Capital Management Increased Its At&T (T) Holding by $2.60 Million; Market Value Rose

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 2428.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 484,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 504,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06 billion, up from 19,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 3.20M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS IN PACT WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP BMS-986177; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 9.66 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 146,742 shares to 452,549 shares, valued at $8.43 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 11,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,098 shares, and cut its stake in Rafael Holding.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What To Know About Jounce’s Amended Licensing Deal With Celgene – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 1 of Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Trial Met Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Maximum Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T wins DOJ modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

