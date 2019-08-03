As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Kahn Brothers Group Upped by $23.11 Billion Its Holding; Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake Lifted by Farr Miller & Washington Llc

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 2428.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 484,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 504,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06B, up from 19,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.39M shares traded or 28.10% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR – FIRST TRIAL TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF EVERY 3-WEEK SCHEDULE OF NKTR-214 WITH ORAL DAILY DOSES OF TAK-659 IN PATIENTS WITH NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 15/03/2018 – U.K. DEFENCE SECERETARY WILLIAMSON GIVES SPEECH IN BRISTOL; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 250,043 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67 million, up from 245,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.82 million shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idt Corp Cl B by 4,099 shares to 631,154 shares, valued at $4.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 209,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,444 shares, and cut its stake in Genie Energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.83M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rhode Island-based Coastline Trust Com has invested 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Penn Davis Mcfarland has 2.75% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt invested in 31,315 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 42,264 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 25,262 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 64,667 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Llp stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amica Mutual Ins Company has invested 0.29% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wetherby Asset Management, California-based fund reported 44,530 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,848 shares. Burney invested in 9,625 shares. Spinnaker reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.26% or 228,211 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru holds 16,255 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 190,251 shares to 314,342 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 261,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,123 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 I (IVV).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03M worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 24,722 shares.