As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Kahn Brothers Group Has Boosted by $23.11 Billion Its Holding; Bamco Holds Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 35,806 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.43 million, up from 34,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $8.57 during the last trading session, reaching $496.69. About 528,718 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 2428.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 484,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 504,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06B, up from 19,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 7.23 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:45 PM; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:00 PM; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/5/2018, 6:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 209,704 shares to 340,444 shares, valued at $16.48 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackberry (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Idt Corp Cl B.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 14,000 shares to 39,304 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 158,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,515 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

