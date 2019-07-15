As Bristol (BMY) Valuation Declined, Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Kellner Capital Increases Position in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 152.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 128,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 213,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45M, up from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 12,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,345 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 114,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 6.98 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 3:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Limited has 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 934,023 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.91% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ionic Limited Liability Com owns 9,800 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dynamic Cap Ltd invested in 1.28% or 7,400 shares. Sector Gamma As has 10.39% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Menta Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 13,490 shares. Opus Point Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 33,000 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.13% or 4,364 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Incorporated holds 0.86% or 137,628 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.41% or 367,252 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Gru Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 13,021 shares. Bellecapital Limited holds 0.6% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 19,833 shares. Grisanti Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kwmg Ltd Llc invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27,252 shares to 199,419 shares, valued at $15.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,858 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers prices $19B debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Seek Direction on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.