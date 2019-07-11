As Bristol (BMY) Stock Value Declined, South Texas Money Management LTD Cut Position by $6.55 Million; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Lowered by $912,492 as Share Price Rose

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 4,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,469 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 24,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $211.96. About 1.21 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 92.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 139,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,226 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 150,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 18.98 million shares traded or 35.49% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH PAC; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 13/04/2018 – $BMY #AACR18 CheckMate-568 for identification of TMB cutoff for Nivo+Ipi combo in 1L NSCLC; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 17/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/17/2018, 8:00 PM; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP- AGREEMENT WILL LEAD TO TRANSFER OF MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FROM BMS TO CLINIGEN, WHICH WILL LIKELY BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Investment Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Allstate reported 84,839 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Cap Inc holds 0.22% or 4,700 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il reported 108,141 shares. Channing Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Amer National Bank & Trust has 25,027 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Beaumont Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Shayne And Limited, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,222 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 470,266 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, New England Mgmt Inc has 1.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Credit Agricole S A reported 3,000 shares stake. Oxbow Limited Liability Company invested in 56,916 shares. Baltimore reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 250 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21,544 shares to 23,479 shares, valued at $41.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Sponsored Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 38,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 754,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.71B for 10.57 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Co Pa owns 113,239 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 13,000 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 5,727 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank Tru Com holds 1.51% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 41,447 shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Lc has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.38% stake. Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability has 0.44% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.6% or 596,516 shares in its portfolio. Benin owns 3,477 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated has 2.13% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lesa Sroufe And has invested 0.52% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Asset, Florida-based fund reported 1,553 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 176,463 shares. Marathon Asset Llp accumulated 306,713 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 53,560 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. 22,036 shares valued at $3.99M were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. 1,328 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A..

