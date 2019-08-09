As Bristol (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Marathon Capital Management Upped Stake; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Lowered Stake in Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) by $3.39 Million as Shares Were Volatile

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 194.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 9,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 13,907 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, up from 4,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 13.35M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAI as Vice President Personalized Marketing

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 269,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 From B1; 30/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW GOOD: A SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN TO H; 12/03/2018 – Weight Watchers at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Net $39.1M; 30/04/2018 – Gilder Gagnon Howe Buys New 1.7% Position in Weight Watchers; 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW HEALTHY KITCHEN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Weight Watchers International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTW); 09/03/2018 – At March 6, Oprha Winfrey Had 11.3% Weight Watchers Stake; 29/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW HEALTHY KITCHEN MEAL KITS, PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell And Loewy Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Eulav Asset Management reported 70,000 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 173,784 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability (Wy) holds 1,396 shares. Tiedemann Lc has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 5.49M shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corp has 645,786 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Ltd Company has 19,470 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Capital invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bridges Inv Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 32,976 shares. Beech Hill Advisors has invested 3.35% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Canal Insurance Communications reported 220,000 shares stake. Wms Prtnrs Lc accumulated 5,053 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability reported 1,443 shares stake. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm owns 7,679 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Big Pharma Sees Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 256,175 shares to 22,375 shares, valued at $121,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $260,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 23,599 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Sei Investments stated it has 3,258 shares. 208,066 are held by Jane Street Group Ltd Llc. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Guggenheim Limited Liability owns 17,240 shares. Globeflex Cap LP holds 15,101 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Edgestream Prns LP invested in 0.17% or 56,822 shares. Stadium Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 9.76% stake. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares to 629,266 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO).

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Blue Apron Is Making Its Comeback From the Grave – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WW Announces Strong Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:WW – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Doubling Down on Misguided Marketing Isnâ€™t Helping Weight Watchers Stock – Investorplace.com” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) were released by: Insurancenewsnet.com and their article: “Willis Towers Watson: Insurance-Linked Securities Market Slow to Return to Normal – Insurance News Net” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weight Watchers News: WTW Stock Takes a Dive on Price Target Drop – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.