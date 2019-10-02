As Bristol (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Birchview Capital LP Has Upped Holding; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Decreased Stake as Stock Price Declined

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 17,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30 million, down from 18,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $268.03. About 7.30 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Netflix paid ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit; 27/03/2018 – Quebec cuts small business taxes in 2018-19 budget as election looms; 12/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix’s Dan Gilroy-Jake Gyllenhaal Film Sets All-Star Ensemble; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 08/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Outrage as infamous race-faker Rachel Dolezal is given her own Netflix documentary – which features her own son

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 44,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 12.33M shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,900 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 63.82 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% stake. Davenport Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1,560 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 1.07% or 21,260 shares in its portfolio. 367 are owned by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jennison Associates Llc holds 8.17 million shares or 3% of its portfolio. Maverick Limited holds 0.35% or 65,680 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor has 0.78% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sequoia Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 2,783 shares in its portfolio. 220,011 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Utd Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0.33% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.01% or 1.46M shares. Selz Limited Liability Company holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 16,600 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.18% or 80,014 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.