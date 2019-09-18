As Bristol (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Rnc Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.33 Million; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Country Club Trust Company Lifted Holding by $1.63 Million

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 29,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 829,752 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.63M, down from 859,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 5.67M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 144km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 102,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 323,738 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 221,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 2.02 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE NZ WILL DEFEND FIBREX CHARGES; 12/04/2018 – INDIA DOT ASKS VODAFONE, IDEA TO CLEAR DUES BEFORE MERGER: ET; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO GEOGRAPHIC OVERLAP SO NO REDUCTION IN COMPETITION; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – PROFIT FOR YEAR OF EUR 2.8 BLN; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM -TELEFONICA UK HAS ALSO WON 40 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £317.7 MLN; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE WILL BECOME EUROPE’S LEADING NEXT GENERATION NETWORK OWNER, SERVING LARGEST NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS AND HOUSEHOLDS ACROSS EU.”; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT FACILITIES (INCLUDING HYBRID DEBT SECURITIES) AND AROUND EUR 3 BLN OF MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS; 22/03/2018 – CITYFIBRE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS PLC CITYC.L – CITYFIBRE TO INVEST AT LEAST £30 MLN TO EXPAND FULL FIBRE COVERAGE IN PETERBOROUGH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH VODAFONE; 07/05/2018 – DELHI COURT REFUSES TO STOP VODAFONE NEW TAX ARBITRATION IN UK

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of stock was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.82 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 3,193 shares to 273,347 shares, valued at $28.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Trust has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 121,470 were reported by Ruffer Llp. Icon Advisers invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 12,646 shares. 39,130 are held by Boyar Asset Mngmt. Independent owns 40,664 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank holds 0.13% or 20,944 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 2,953 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 27,290 shares in its portfolio. Harris Associates Lp has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 121,824 shares. Oppenheimer & Communication owns 0.37% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 304,289 shares. Lucas Management owns 29,048 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Northpointe Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,065 shares to 77,109 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 186,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,246 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

