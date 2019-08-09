As Bristol (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Hollencrest Securities Upped Its Stake; Jackson Square Partners Has Lowered Its Applied Materials Com (AMAT) Stake by $15.87 Million; Shares Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 124,115 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Com (AMAT) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 406,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 10.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423.17 million, down from 11.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 63,054 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 265 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% or 1.76M shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 23,453 shares. Leuthold Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 77,443 shares. 1,288 are owned by Ftb Advsrs. Raymond James Financial Service Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 197,903 shares. Peddock Ltd Liability Corporation holds 56 shares. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.16% or 356,738 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 6,628 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 460,472 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0% or 3,488 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Co has 810,793 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Lc owns 0.23% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 64,912 shares. The Oklahoma-based Trust Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $676.91 million for 16.88 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp Com (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 57,957 shares to 518,014 shares, valued at $78.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd by 192,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc New Cl A Cl A.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LCII, AMAT, BSX – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lam Research -1.7% on downside EPS view – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials Appoints Yvonne McGill to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advisors invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First holds 0.42% or 87,990 shares. 2.88 million were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership stated it has 574,094 shares. Highlander invested in 23,524 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru reported 14,806 shares stake. Estabrook Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Marathon Mngmt reported 13,907 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Personal Capital Advisors, California-based fund reported 36,351 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3.08 million shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Company has 68,539 shares. Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Vident Invest Advisory Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 51,188 shares. M Hldgs Securities holds 31,881 shares.