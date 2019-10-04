As Bristol (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Great Lakes Advisors Has Lowered Holding; As United Rentals (URI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Elm Ridge Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 14,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 63,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40M, down from 78,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 563,793 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 8,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 9,085 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $412,000, down from 18,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 3.72 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Grants Combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Indication; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:45 PM; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $441.35M for 5.11 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.22% or 440,000 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Selz Llc has invested 2.82% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.09% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Swiss State Bank reported 260,200 shares stake. Alberta Investment Management invested 0.08% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Scout Investments Incorporated holds 1.25% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 488,035 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 51,609 shares. Maryland-based Court Place Advisors Lc has invested 1.63% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ser Automobile Association stated it has 67,691 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 109,051 shares. First Mercantile invested in 0% or 350 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 36,111 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp stated it has 420 shares. Texas Yale Cap stated it has 0.09% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $124.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6,832 shares to 84,991 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 4,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parnassus Fund Mid Cap Inst by 77,792 shares to 365,362 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cars Com Inc by 31,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.97 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.28% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 52.87M shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nomura Asset Commerce stated it has 477,047 shares. The Texas-based Cadence National Bank Na has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Granite Inv Limited Liability Company holds 31,398 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America, New York-based fund reported 4,723 shares. Brinker Cap reported 96,363 shares stake. Factory Mutual has 0.21% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 388,177 shares. Thomas White Int accumulated 6,949 shares. Sei Invs has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 499,186 shares. Acg Wealth has 67,868 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Com Il owns 40,296 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tortoise Invest Ltd Llc reported 1,608 shares. Country Club Na holds 20,590 shares.