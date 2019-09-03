As Bristol (BMY) Stock Declined, Westend Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $3.63 Billion; As Louisiana Pac (LPX) Share Value Rose, Vanguard Group Lowered Its Holding

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 15.58 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $379.77M, down from 16.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 1.61M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 76,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 706,697 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72B, up from 630,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.60 billion market cap company. It closed at $48.07 lastly. It is down 24.64% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/13/2018, 7:30 PM

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Financial Srvcs (IYG) by 59,289 shares to 110,174 shares, valued at $13.75B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,226 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $29.01 million for 23.22 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 58,469 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $174.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 120,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Chaparral Energy Inc.