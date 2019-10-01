As Bristol (BMY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Lowered Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Riverpark Capital Management Increased Its Position by $739,320 as Share Price Rose

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 57,195 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.96M, up from 54,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $214.54. About 2.63M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 10,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 38,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, down from 49,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.68. About 5.23 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $467.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,674 shares to 182,964 shares, valued at $24.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 11,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,412 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Capital Mgmt accumulated 8,910 shares. Cordasco Net, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 96 shares. Btim has 333,329 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,220 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0.14% or 1,300 shares. Mad River Invsts invested 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.87% or 17,839 shares in its portfolio. 1.33M are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 0.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 37,933 shares. Howland Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 974 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,655 shares. Capstone Fincl holds 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,122 shares. Manufacturers Life Communication The holds 0.94% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3.31 million shares. Moreover, First Merchants has 0.88% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tiedemann Advsr holds 1,874 shares.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (NYSE:XEC) by 7,419 shares to 94,257 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (NYSE:BLX) by 30,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 12.07 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.