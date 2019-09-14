As Bristol (BMY) Stock Declined, Private Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Holding by $313,605; Narwhal Capital Management Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) Has Raised by $360,096 as Stock Value Rose

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 2,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 34,749 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, up from 31,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 917,873 shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 6,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 17,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $805,000, up from 10,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/04/2018 – Mission Ready Announces Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd., Video Production to be Included in Prime-Time TV Feature; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 4/3/2018, 7:30 PM; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston And Management Inc has 9,430 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Mngmt reported 2,060 shares stake. Saturna Cap Corp stated it has 678,264 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,700 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Freestone Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 109,819 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 150 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 5,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc accumulated 0.28% or 52.87M shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 30,378 shares or 0.8% of the stock. West Chester Capital has 0.9% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cibc Corporation invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1.11M shares. Opus Point Mgmt Limited owns 33,000 shares. Srb owns 10,335 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Canâ€™t Make Up Their Minds on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $714.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,205 shares to 42,423 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,366 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.06% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited reported 217,270 shares stake. 777 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Pggm Invs has invested 0.11% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Ami Asset Management stated it has 251,596 shares. Bokf Na holds 1,794 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 6,400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 72,634 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Somerset has 0.15% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2,428 shares. Raymond James Na has 4,357 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il owns 124,849 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 16,756 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust & Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 186 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund stated it has 2,098 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.