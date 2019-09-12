As Bristol (BMY) Stock Declined, Private Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Holding by $313,605; As Pepsico Com (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Timber Creek Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.11 Million

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 6,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 17,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $805,000, up from 10,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.55. About 274,229 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Says Lung Cancer Drug Combination Met Trial Goal; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/20/2018, 7:30 PM; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 60.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 16,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 26,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 176,661 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Company reported 43,816 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated owns 1.38M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 60,056 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. First Corp In has invested 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hm Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 1,600 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, Tennessee-based fund reported 13,946 shares. Garde Capital Incorporated owns 2,738 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tompkins Financial invested in 41,358 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability reported 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fruth Investment Mngmt holds 1.73% or 33,035 shares. Goelzer Mgmt has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ameriprise Inc invested in 6.62 million shares. Aspen Investment invested in 10,357 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 4.84% or 448,675 shares in its portfolio. Nadler Group Inc owns 4,315 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.98 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $714.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VTI) by 5,640 shares to 14,997 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays (ATMP) by 34,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,487 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Investment Management holds 1.69% or 42,754 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0.2% or 996,214 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0.25% or 234,724 shares in its portfolio. 22.58 million are held by Northern Tru Corporation. 28,001 are held by Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 922 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 4.39 million shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 4.81 million shares. Westfield Capital LP stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Manchester Cap Limited Liability Company reported 17,585 shares. Highland Lp reported 318,200 shares. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 425,682 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, Moors And Cabot Inc has 0.63% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 108,673 shares.