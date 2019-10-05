As Bristol (BMY) Stock Declined, Penn Davis Mcfarland Increased Position by $2.11 Million; International Business Machine (IBM) Holding Held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 23/03/2018 – IPSEN RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/5/2018, 6:00 PM; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 61,030 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144.02M, up from 983,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 2.29M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.3% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8.16 million shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Ltd Tn has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Utd Bankshares Tru has 2,990 shares. New York-based Hrt Finance Ltd has invested 0.38% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Agf Investments America holds 0.22% or 4,699 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). East Coast Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Llc stated it has 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mcrae Cap Mngmt Inc holds 2.83% or 51,213 shares in its portfolio. Patten Gru reported 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hengehold Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 15,556 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc reported 165,680 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd reported 68,271 shares. Bell State Bank has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 903,732 shares to 6,799 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) by 80,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,209 are held by Osterweis Capital. 12,500 were accumulated by Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh. Howe & Rusling holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 253,792 shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation reported 4,893 shares stake. World Asset Mngmt holds 109,642 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.77% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Carderock Inc has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,250 shares. Godsey Gibb owns 4,762 shares. The Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.4% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Indiana Tru Investment accumulated 0.35% or 13,887 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 656,196 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va invested in 0.24% or 40,858 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 1.76M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Sigma Counselors stated it has 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 29,710 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

