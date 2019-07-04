As Bristol (BMY) Stock Declined, Advisor Partners Decreased Position by $349,492; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Boosted Holding by $518,778

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 7,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,513 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 39,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 6.01M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss ASCO Highlights; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/04/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 47KM SW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11,626 shares to 56,112 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Fincl Advisors Inc accumulated 57,172 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa reported 7,905 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc owns 3.97M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank has 520,159 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has 1,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 150,812 shares. Symons has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 125.54 million are owned by Wellington Management Group Llp. Coastline Com invested in 0.24% or 33,155 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Osborne Prtnrs Limited Com reported 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Portland Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.11% or 6,858 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny has 12,300 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers completes divestment of UPSA – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) CheckMate -459 Study Evaluating Opdivo as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Unresectable HCC Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers shareholders back Celgene takeover – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “2 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Are Better Than 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zimmer taps BMY vet as CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,744 are owned by Wills Financial Gru Inc. Finance Mgmt Professionals holds 605 shares. Liberty Cap Mngmt Inc owns 1.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,894 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited accumulated 806,122 shares or 4.96% of the stock. Comgest Global Investors Sas has invested 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Artemis Management Llp holds 2.17% or 1.58 million shares. Greenwood Assocs Ltd invested in 3.37% or 111,134 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 2.48% or 3.89 million shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 2.97 million shares or 2.25% of the stock. 177,627 were reported by Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited. Petrus Lta reported 85,000 shares. Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 104,823 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 3.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 78,778 shares. Hartwell J M Lp holds 406,709 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.