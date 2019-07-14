As Bristol (BMY) Shares Declined, Beddow Capital Management Boosted Position by $1.08 Million; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) Has Cut by $24.29 Million

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 157.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 30,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 49,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 19,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.04 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO LOWER SHARE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 48,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 470,381 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.15M, down from 519,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $10.5 during the last trading session, reaching $644.79. About 446,792 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92M for 575.71 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 3 shares to 12 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) by 94,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,424 shares, and cut its stake in Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF).

