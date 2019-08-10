As Bristol (BMY) Shares Declined, Aureus Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; Harsco (HSC) Market Valuation Rose While Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 140,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 8,523 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407,000, down from 149,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 11.86M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/16/2018, 8:00 PM; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Harsco Corporation (HSC) by 151.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 423,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 702,647 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17 million, up from 279,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Harsco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.01% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 1.00M shares traded or 49.24% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 29/05/2018 – Harsco: Altek Acquistion Has Contingent Consideration Subject to Future Fincl Performance of Altek; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income of $45 Million to $50 Million; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Gru reported 0.81% stake. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 100 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc owns 68,719 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cypress Management Ltd Liability Company has 127,345 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. M Holding Inc invested in 0.35% or 31,881 shares. Icon Advisers Com owns 41,008 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 4,650 were accumulated by Cidel Asset. Acropolis Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 22,132 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Limited Com accumulated 30,801 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Saturna Corp holds 0.94% or 677,614 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes And Co invested in 12,740 shares. Aspiriant Llc invested in 8,037 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 128,084 shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,887 shares to 58,406 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 19,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 2 of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Bayer & Ono Pharma Report Collaboration Agreement to Investigate Stivarga (regorafenib) & Opdivo (nivolumab) as Combination Therapy – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 11.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 22,334 shares to 242,951 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 86,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,601 shares, and cut its stake in United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ:UCBI).

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harsco Appoints Cope Willis Vice President of Sustainability and Environmental Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About Harsco Corporation’s (NYSE:HSC) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Harsco Announces Pricing of $500 Million of 5.75% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027 – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Harsco +13% post Q4 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Harsco Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:HSC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $47,430 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Investment accumulated 12,696 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 532 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,755 shares. Heartland Advsr Inc invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Bbt Cap reported 12,976 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) or 350 shares. Northern Corp invested in 0.01% or 1.06M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% or 188,162 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 1,932 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 506,247 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 52,450 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. Hood River Ltd Liability reported 1.70M shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated reported 52,126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Everence Management has invested 0.04% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC).