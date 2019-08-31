As Bristol (BMY) Share Value Declined, Westend Advisors Has Upped Position by $3.63 Billion; As Smucker J M Co (SJM) Valuation Declined, Holder Armistice Capital Decreased Its Position

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 1.04M shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION; 04/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE J.M. SMUCKER CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $1.7 Billion; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S BAKING BUSINESS MAY FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Acquisition Expands Presence in Fast-Growing Premium Pet Food Category; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 76,013 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 706,697 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 billion, up from 630,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb's Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine Research for Patients with Cancer; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech's TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 18/04/2018 – Mission Ready Announces Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd., Video Production to be Included in Prime-Time TV Feature

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ftb Incorporated stated it has 10,913 shares. Affinity Inv Advsrs Ltd Com reported 156,357 shares. Live Your Vision holds 0.02% or 1,628 shares. 4,700 were accumulated by Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc. National Pension Ser holds 1.60 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Sterneck Ltd Llc reported 5,692 shares stake. Condor Cap Mngmt owns 30,031 shares. Benedict Financial Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 29,125 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 2,055 shares. Moreover, Finemark Fincl Bank And Tru has 0.32% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bokf Na reported 117,506 shares stake. Gfs Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 6,030 shares. Cardinal Cap owns 12,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. St Germain D J Company reported 8,413 shares.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,495 shares to 191,226 shares, valued at $36.32 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 78,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,181 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $15.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cellectis S A by 139,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG).