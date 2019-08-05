As Bristol (BMY) Share Value Declined, Tobam Has Decreased Position; Apollo Management Holdings LP Position in Ares Cap (Put) (ARCC) Has Upped as Shares Rose

Tobam decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 49.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 284,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 291,314 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90M, down from 576,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.93M shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAl as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (ARCC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 508,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.57 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 1.53M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Wms Prns has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 350 shares. Diversified Tru has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,255 shares. Lee Danner & Bass reported 44,638 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc accumulated 6,231 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc holds 27,659 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 1.21M are owned by Sterling Limited Liability. Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md holds 1.92% or 26,428 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,253 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech Incorporated holds 1.24 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsrs accumulated 51,849 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability invested in 0.6% or 12.57 million shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx reported 0.25% stake. Pictet Asset stated it has 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 60,515 shares to 314,302 shares, valued at $68.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) by 33,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,759 were accumulated by Gideon Cap Advsr. Moreover, Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Company has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Prudential holds 0% or 14,406 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 1.58M shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 111,768 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt accumulated 18,997 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hl Ltd Company has 246,170 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.02% or 111,242 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 299 shares. Moreover, Ssi Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Company holds 48,620 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated reported 3,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Howe & Rusling holds 1,950 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 546,766 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $209,117 activity. BARTLETT STEVE had bought 200 shares worth $3,464.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 1.00M shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 375,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (NYSE:BZH).