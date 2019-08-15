As Bristol (BMY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Qci Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position; Federal Express (FDX) Shareholder Cohen Klingenstein Has Lifted Position

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Federal Express (FDX) by 575.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 51,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 60,822 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Federal Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.66M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 332,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 6,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289,000, down from 339,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 14.10M shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 17/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/17/2018, 8:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 12/03/2018 – The Cherry Orchard, Bristol Old Vic – a thoroughly Russian production; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt holds 78,087 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush And Company holds 7,865 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Covington has invested 1.22% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cohen Cap Management has invested 0.48% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Chesley Taft Assoc Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lakewood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 955,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 0.14% or 97,665 shares. Gam Holding Ag owns 36,901 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Com holds 0.45% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 24,965 shares. Brighton Jones Limited has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mengis Cap Mngmt reported 7,515 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0.29% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 252,669 shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Roffman Miller Assoc Pa holds 115,344 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.87 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer reported 12,196 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Co owns 0.43% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 28,568 shares. James Inv Research accumulated 819 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Com has 5,254 shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt accumulated 71,416 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1.43 million shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. 70,000 were accumulated by Eulav Asset Mngmt. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 4,661 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 0.03% or 64,938 shares. Nomura Asset Company reported 0.23% stake. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated holds 0.27% or 1.42M shares. Pinebridge Lp reported 574,094 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 24,435 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation invested in 645,786 shares. Wellington Shields Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 32,693 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 97,297 shares to 344,170 shares, valued at $17.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 4,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY).