As Bristol (BMY) Share Price Declined, Holder Aureus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $6.61 Million; Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Holder Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 140,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 8,523 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407,000, down from 149,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 9.33 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/20/2018, 4:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 32,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 42,782 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51M, down from 75,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $218.13. About 745,445 shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 61,313 shares to 681,035 shares, valued at $23.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 41,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.24 million for 10.84 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 11.56 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 3,399 shares to 121,368 shares, valued at $23.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).