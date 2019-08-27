As Bristol (BMY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Lowered Holding by $4.74 Million; Bank Of Hawaii Decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $561,088; Stock Value Declined

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 8,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 13,715 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $882,000, down from 22,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 229,742 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 95.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 100,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 5,139 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245,000, down from 106,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 2.58M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/17/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 887,088 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 0.09% stake. Provident stated it has 3.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.96% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Chilton Limited Liability reported 26,073 shares. 114,196 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset. Roundview Cap holds 0.56% or 36,837 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 136 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp Incorporated owns 234,628 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Co invested in 184,223 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Lc invested 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fred Alger stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 481,765 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 108,667 shares.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44 million for 20.70 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,460 shares to 12,395 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 2,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares to 14,015 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 12.89 million shares. L & S Advsrs reported 5,622 shares stake. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 13,158 shares. 824,847 are held by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Company. Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.18% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 413,784 shares. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Co holds 1.67% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 128,821 shares. Thomas White Intll Limited stated it has 6,949 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt holds 0.52% or 33,366 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 4,661 shares in its portfolio. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 9,684 were reported by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Nbt Commercial Bank N A owns 103,469 shares. Diversified Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 16,255 shares. Moneta Advsr Limited Liability invested in 2,955 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.48 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

