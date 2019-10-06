As Bristol (BMY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Knott David M Has Raised Stake; As Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Shares Declined, Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Upped Position by $23.93 Million

Knott David M increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 398.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 21,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 27,080 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 5,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 10.09M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 17/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/17/2018, 8:00 PM; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 26/04/2018 – Health Care Up After Bristol Earnings — Health Care Roundup

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 260,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.53 million, up from 972,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.47. About 508,133 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting; 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS ENTERED INTO A $385 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILIT; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 19/03/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds Shinsei Bank

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 661,250 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $135,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 18,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,332 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Samlyn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.15% or 1.20 million shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 998 shares. Beech Hill Advisors holds 3.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 126,700 shares. Cibc Bank Usa invested in 17,741 shares. Moreover, Baupost Grp Llc Ma has 5.34% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sabal Trust has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability stated it has 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Maryland-based Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Aperio Group Ltd Co invested in 779,790 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Prudential Public Limited Com reported 0.4% stake. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Excalibur Mngmt Corporation holds 17,181 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1,116 shares.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $584,906 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 21,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa holds 0% or 9,773 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 471,164 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Moreover, Enterprise Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 20 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 224,370 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis LP has invested 0.03% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 5,651 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Sit Associate stated it has 675 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 236,239 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Howe And Rusling holds 33,935 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.02% or 3,613 shares.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 183,000 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $145.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).