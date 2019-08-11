As Bristol (BMY) Market Value Declined, Dodge & Cox Boosted Holding by $26.29 Million; As Honeywell International (HON) Share Value Rose, Saybrook Capital Has Decreased Holding

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 66,447 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, down from 69,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 559,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43.15 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 billion, up from 42.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 11.86 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 4/3/2018, 7:30 PM; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 834,444 shares to 31.19M shares, valued at $1.68B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,970 shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Llc invested in 41,396 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Company accumulated 1,628 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Horizon Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Omers Administration invested in 31,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Taylor Asset Mngmt accumulated 25,000 shares. Fincl Management Pro has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Art Advsr Lc holds 175,970 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sun Life owns 2,773 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 27,150 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Grassi Inv Mngmt reported 71,416 shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated reported 12,145 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated has 0.39% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12.84M shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.