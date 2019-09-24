As Bristol (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.11 Million; Southern Copper (SCCO) Holder Price T Rowe Associates Raised Its Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 9.18M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/6/2018, 3:00 PM; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Flatiron Health Expand Collaboration with a Three-Year Agreement

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 774,578 shares as the company's stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 5.83 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $226.32M, up from 5.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 741,209 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 426,104 shares to 68,115 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 92,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SCCO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 2.83% less from 49.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 21,557 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co holds 20,760 shares. Westwood Inc stated it has 0.29% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Personal Cap Advsrs Corp holds 0.41% or 1.05 million shares. Agf Invs holds 409,311 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Group Inc has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia reported 56,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 41,902 are held by Perella Weinberg Prtn Mngmt Lp. Cibc Asset Incorporated invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Benjamin F Edwards And Company holds 0% or 248 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 297,800 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth stated it has 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) or 21 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co reported 208,101 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 72,074 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Fmr Lc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Franklin Res Inc has 0.37% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 15.36 million shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Company stated it has 18,674 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability reported 763,383 shares. South State has 0.19% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fil Limited invested in 0.01% or 217,981 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited reported 63,041 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 886,876 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 199,995 were reported by Tobam. Intrust Bancorp Na invested 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 91,444 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $295.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 141,580 shares to 288,616 shares, valued at $21.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

