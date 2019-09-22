As Bristol (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Bollard Group Has Cut Its Holding; Foundation Resource Management Has Boosted Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stake by $788,344

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 57,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 190,837 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65M, down from 248,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 13.58M shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 06/03/2018 – BEAUFORT SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS PWC SAY OFFICES IN BRISTOL, COLWYN BAY HAVE BEEN CLOSED AS RESULT OF INSOLVENCY, STAFF CUT THROUGH REDUNDANCIES TO 40 FROM 120; 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 98,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 325,276 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 226,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 3.81M shares traded or 43.76% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett And Communications Ltd Liability holds 562,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Wms Partners Llc has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.38% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 187,805 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested in 75,200 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Aviva Public stated it has 735,264 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has 19,277 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 633,443 shares. The Indiana-based Lynch In has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). City Holdg Company, a West Virginia-based fund reported 52,090 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.14% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 113.59M shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 62,595 shares. Blb&B Advisors Llc stated it has 0.44% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Republic Invest Management reported 0.17% stake. Savant Lc holds 0.07% or 10,492 shares.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Electric Power Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 35,164 shares to 424,891 shares, valued at $37.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31.

