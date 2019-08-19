As Bristol (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Advisor Partners Trimmed by $349,492 Its Holding; Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Market Valuation Rose While Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Raised Position

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 253.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 449,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The institutional investor held 626,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 177,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.97 million market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Aerohive Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIVE); 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/04/2018 – Aerohive® Delivers Industry-First Combined SD-WAN & SD-LAN User & App Traffic Management; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive Networks, Inc. (HIVE); 15/05/2018 – Aerohive® Starts Shipping A3 – Secure Access Management Solution; 30/04/2018 – Aerohive® to Showcase Latest Innovations at Dell Technologies World; 05/04/2018 – David K. Flynn, Affiliates Report Stake In Aerohive Networks; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Network Management Application; 21/05/2018 – Nutreco Boosts Global Operations and Innovation with Cloud Networking from Aerohive®

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 7,436 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 32,513 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 39,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $76.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 9.63M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 6,217 shares to 13,039 shares, valued at $692,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 60,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Principal Financial Group Inc holds 2.78M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 14,075 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Company. Td Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 3,008 shares. Parsons Cap Inc Ri has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). E&G Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.16% stake. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership holds 659,466 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 1.44M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mengis Capital Management has 1.17% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 43,931 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks reported 0.21% stake. Swiss Bank holds 5.54 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management invested in 0.24% or 32,139 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year's $1.09 per share.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.19 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold HIVE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 5.83% more from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Charles Schwab Investment has 329,235 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 1,800 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 377,943 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma has 0.32% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 33,497 shares. Invesco invested in 68,306 shares or 0% of the stock. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The owns 26,283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 21,532 were reported by Jasper Ridge Lp. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 20,192 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.09% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) or 43,122 shares.