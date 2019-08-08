As Brink’s Co/The (BCO) Stock Rose, Cortina Asset Management Has Lifted by $7.87 Million Its Holding; Ensemble Capital Management Lowered Stake in Nike (NKE) as Valuation Rose

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 53,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 33,760 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 86,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 1.04 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brink’s Co/The (BCO) by 74.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 104,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 245,218 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49 million, up from 140,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brink’s Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $89.46. About 15,406 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – DEAL WILL BE FUNDED FROM CO’S AVAILABLE CASH; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 58,397 shares to 223,461 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 355,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,303 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $946,420 activity. Zukerman Amit had sold 10,000 shares worth $756,200 on Friday, February 8. Pertz Douglas A bought $729,250 worth of stock.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 106,771 shares to 248,149 shares, valued at $18.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,009 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

