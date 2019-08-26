As Brink’s Co/The (BCO) Market Value Rose, Advent Capital Management Cut Stake by $705,000; United Services Automobile Association Has Upped Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding by $4.41 Million; Market Valuation Rose

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 25,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 193,328 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00M, up from 167,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 786,158 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Brink’s Co/The (BCO) by 64.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Brink’s Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 778,607 shares traded or 125.19% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) by 36,440 shares to 13,216 shares, valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,325 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (Prn) by 1.09M shares to 9.19 million shares, valued at $10.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corporation by 8,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Finance holds 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 36 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.07% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0.01% or 261,260 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd has 0.02% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 38,171 shares. Kirr Marbach Communication Limited Liability Corp In accumulated 112,280 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Thornburg Investment Inc holds 0.1% or 134,675 shares in its portfolio. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.53% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). M&T State Bank Corporation stated it has 2,677 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 335,000 shares in its portfolio. 17,700 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Ancora Ltd Liability Com reported 12,655 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 461,382 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has 9,429 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $946,420 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Pertz Douglas A, worth $729,250.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.49 million for 15.95 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.