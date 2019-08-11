As Brinks Co (BCO) Stock Rose, Holder Brahman Capital Lowered Stake by $26.25 Million; As Royce Value Cf (RVT) Share Price Were Volatile, Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lifted by $964,600 Its Position

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $90.03. About 190,028 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $515M-$535M; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $800M in New Acquisitions Between Now and the End of 2019; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Royce Value Cf (RVT) by 368.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 74,200 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 94,330 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 20,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Royce Value Cf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 197,836 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 25,507 shares. Fil invested in 0% or 41,963 shares. Cim Mangement owns 7,000 shares. Profund Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 283,039 shares. Prudential Financial Inc owns 37,043 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Company has invested 2.74% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 3.25M shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 1.02 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tealwood Asset Management invested in 1.29% or 40,295 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 25 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 157,372 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,838 shares.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CenterPointâ€™s general counsel to leave for Brinkâ€™s – Houston Business Journal” on March 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brink’s Announces $50 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Cigna, Nutanix, Qualcomm And More – Benzinga” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brink’s to Acquire Dunbar Armored NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 31, 2018.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $946,420 activity. $729,250 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) was bought by Pertz Douglas A on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.49M for 19.92 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Lc has invested 1.94% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 11,492 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 20,470 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Asset owns 77,594 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,543 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bartlett & Com Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Citadel Advsrs Limited Co has 57,742 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Mraz Amerine And Associate reported 0.4% stake. First Manhattan holds 770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.04% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Company has 78,849 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bulldog Invsts Lc reported 70,579 shares stake. Cohen And Steers, New York-based fund reported 122,837 shares. Cls Invs holds 0.16% or 357,161 shares.